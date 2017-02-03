Nationwide Protest: Nigerian Police Agree To Provide Support - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Police has against its earlier decision to ban the nationwide protest organised by Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia and his partner scheduled for 6th February, 2017 has lifted the ban.

Speaking on the protest, the Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni took back his earlier statement adding that men of the Nigerian Police will be on ground to provide security for protesters at the National Stadium in Lagos.

The commissioner after meeting with organisers of the event told newsmen: “We had a meeting with the protesters and we explained to them why we advised against the protest. A pro-government group wants to protest that same day and we don’t want a situation where there would be friction.

“We also don’t want hooligans to hijack the process and injure the protesters. After explaining to them, they said they will go back and discuss with others. They said if they decide to go ahead, they won’t demonstrate but would assemble at a point and read their demands.

“That notwithstanding, we have resolved to provide security for them. It is our responsibility and we won’t shy away from it. We will ensure trouble makers do not hijack the process.”

