Nationwide Protest: Vice President Osinbajo Addresses Protesters - The Herald Nigeria

The Vice President and acting president of the country, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has addressed protesting Nigerians who embarked on the nationwide protest organised by the Enough is Enough group.

The acting president assured the ‘I stand with Nigeria’ protesters that the Nigerian government is working day and night to make life better and easier.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo took to his social media page on Twitter to write:

“To those who are protesting, WE HEAR YOU loud and clear.”

“To those who are on the streets protesting the economic situation & those who are not, but feel the pain of economic hardship, we hear you.”

“You deserve a decent life and and we are working night and day to make life easier.”

