Navy promises to intensify crackdown on oil theft in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy on Saturday restated its resolve to intensify `Operation River Sweep’ (ORS) in the Niger Delta to rid the region of criminal elements within the maritime environment.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Adm. Mohammed Garba, stated this at the command’s medical outreach to Okunbiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He said that the operation that was taking place within the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and the Central Naval Command (CNC) within the region’s maritime domain had been successful.

“The idea of introducing the ORS 1 and 2 – one in the ENC and another in the CNC- is to continue to keep pressure on the criminal elements within the maritime environment.

“Through this operation, the Nigerian Navy will be able to contain the nefarious activities of criminals in the area adequately,’’ Garba said.

He said apart from few isolated cases, the Navy and other sister security organisations had successfully minimised their criminal activities of maritime piracy.

“Sea piracy has never been rampant. I will say we are doing our best to ensure that we keep the waterways safe for legitimate activities to take place,’’ he stated.

Garba, who declared the medical exercise open, said the programme was part of the command’s corporate social responsibility to host communities, adding that the exercise was the ninth edition.

He said the focus of the programme had been shifted to riverside communities and non-motorable villages who did not have access to good medical services.

He called on the rural dwellers to reciprocate the Navy’s gesture by providing useful information that could help security operatives to crimes, within maritime domains.

During the medical exercise, residents were tested and treated for malaria fever, typhoid fever, diabetes, high blood pressure and hepatitis, among others.

Many children were also de-wormed and immunised against polio and other ailments during the exercise.

An indigene of the community and former Acting Governor of Bayelsa, Mr Nestor Binabo, who attended the exercise, commended the Navy for its gesture.

He said that the free medical outreach was the first of its kind in the community.

According to Binabo, the command came at the right time when many residents due to poverty were finding it difficult to access medical care.

“The naval establishment has been here in Bayelsa for sometime but the present of the command is fantastic.

“The exercise tells me that the command has the people of Bayelsa at heart. You know, a healthy man is a wealthy man.

“Today you can see the number of persons that have come out to get medical examinations and treatments.

“It is no mean feat. We are grateful to the Nigerian Navy for this benevolence,’’ he said.(NAN)

NN/DOE/KAY

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment