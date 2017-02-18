NBA tasks town planners to be proactive in regulating building constructions

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, has urged town planners to be proactive in the course of regulating building constructions in the country.

Mahmoud made the call on Friday in Onitsha while commiserating with victims of the Feb. 15 fire incident in the town.

“Disasters cannot be completely avoided but our town planners and bye-laws should not allow filling stations to be sited near residential areas.

“This experience is a wakeup call and need to be addressed urgently,” he said.

Mahmoud, who was represented by the third Vice-President of NBA, Mr Ben Oji, said the visit to Onitsha was to ascertain the level of damages done by the inferno, especially to members of NBA.

‘’We received reports of the ghastly accident and, so we decided to visit the scene and see the devastation which also adversely affected our members.

“We are really concerned and understand what each victim must be passing through at this time,” he said.

The president commended the Gov. Willie Obiano’s gesture of cushioning the effect of the fire on the victims, describing it as `commendable’.

In a remark, one of the leaders of NBA, Onitsha branch, Mr Arthur Obi-Okafor, SAN, commended Mahmoud for sending a representative to sympathise with the branch.

“I must say that last Wednesday was a black Wednesday for our nation; we have seen a great havoc done on the resident and members of NBA, Onitsha.

“It is unfortunate that town planners and those who apply to build structures do not obey the bye-laws.

“It is inconceivable that filling stations are built in heavily populated neighbourhood, such that once there is an accident, it will be difficult to manage the situation,” he said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also advised town planners to be alert to their responsibilities.

‘’Our problem is no longer with the laws because we have laws in our law books.

“The problem we have is how these laws are being implemented,” he said.

He also commended Obiano for his prompt response to the incident as well as the remedial measures taken to cushion the effect of the fire on the victims.

The Secretary of the NBA Onitsha branch, Mr Rapuluchukwu Nduka, expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost.

“There is no amount of words that will assuage the feelings they have, but we only pray that God will help console them,” he said.

Nduka urged the governor to extend his compassion to the lawyers who incurred damages in an office building.

A lawyer, Mr John Oguejiofor, who was a victim of the inferno, commended the delegation over the visit.

At least, 20 houses, 15 vehicles, 10 tricycles, three filling stations and other property worth over N5 billion were said to have been lost in the inferno.

It happened on Wednesday night on Oguta Road by Dennis Memorial Grammar School and Upper New Market Road, involving an articulated vehicle carrying petroleum products which lost control and rammed into a filling station.(NAN)

