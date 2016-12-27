NCAA Fines Arik Air N6m Over Delay Of Passengers’ Luggage; To Pay $150 To Each Passenger - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigeria airline, Arik Air has been fined N6m over its passengers’ complaints of delay and inability of the airline to ferry their luggage from London to Lagos from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of December, 2016 by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority

The airline was also directed to pay each affected passenger, the sum of $150 as compensation for inconveniences suffered as a result of the delayed arrival of their luggage, within 30 days of the date of the letter.

The NCAA stated in a Letter of Sanction with reference no.NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/16/439 dated 22nd December, 2016; that it had determined that Arik Air Limited was in violation of Part 19.7.2 and 19.17.2.1 (ii) of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015.

NCAA said the airline flouted its orders to freight all backlog of short-landed luggage to Lagos within 48 hours, which was given during a meeting on December 6, 2016, which was duly attended by the airlines’ representative.

“Similarly, the carrier declined to offer care and compensation to the affected passengers which were unanimously agreed for $150. In addition, the airline did not inform the passengers at the soonest practicable time that their checked-in baggage would be off-loaded as required by Part 19.7.2 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs),2015,” the NCAA said.

