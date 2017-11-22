NCC, NSCDC sign MoU to protect telecom infrastructure

The Nigeria Communication Commission and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to protect critical Telecom infrastructure from vandalism and theft.

Prof Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC signed on behalf of the commission, while Abdulahi Gana, Commandant-General of NSCDC signed for his organisation.

According to Danbatta, the commission is leveraging on the reach of NSCDC to protect telecom infrastructure.

He said that the infrastructure were being damaged and at times it could be unintended due to road construction

The executive vice chairman said that the signing of the MoU had further lend credence to NCC’s commitment to secure the lives of Nigerians wherever they live, as well as protecting telecom infrastructure from vandalism across the country.

“We are concerned about this infrastructure and, therefore, we pray that through this partnership with NSCDC they will be protected.

“ These centres have been put in place to bring relief to Nigerians in distress. They are provided to offer emergency services between the people in distress and the emergency agencies.

On pre-registered SIM Cards, Danbatta said that NCC would not allow unscrupulous few among the citizens to use preregistered SIM cards to undermine the security of the country.

“We must be seen to be doing everything within our mandate to end the use of unregistered SIM cards and, I want to warn those engaging in it to withdraw or the law will catch up with them.

“We will do all we can to make sure they are not in circulation. We have taken some measures, in addition to electronic forms to ensure we give a good example of those who willfully use the preregistered SIM cards to commit fraud.’’

He also appreciated the assistance of the Corps to the protection of the centres which served as inter-face with the people.

Earlier, the NSCDC commandant-general, Abdulahi said that it was the corps mandate to protect critical national infrastructure, adding that they were ready to provide the equipment, and fire arms to protect the national infrastructure.

Gana said that the defence corps has offices not only in the 36 states but in the 774 Local Governments.

