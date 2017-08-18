NCPC to set up pilgrimage action committees in 36 states

Rev. Tor Uja, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), says the commission would set up a pilgrimage Action Committee in each state to create more awareness for Christians preparing for pilgrimage.

Uja said this during a courtesy visit to the commission by the Conference of Tiv Gospel Ministries (CTGM), on Friday in Abuja.

He said the committee would help to organise pilgrimage activities, generate finances and build the right framework of contacts to enable desiring Christians to go on pilgrimage.

“We are going to set up pilgrimage action committees in September in all the states.

“The goal is to create added awareness for pilgrimage, helping in the organisation of pilgrimage activities and also leading pilgrimage movements and generate financing for them.

“It is also for building the right framework of contacts that will enable desiring pilgrims to be supported to go on pilgrimage.

“It will make people understand pilgrimage better and to deal with the issue of absconders. It will give us a wider circle of understanding of people and how to access help for them,’’ he said.

Uja told the delegation that the committees would seek alternative financing to support intending pilgrims but added they would not take over all the pilgrims’ responsibilities.

He called on intending pilgrims to make effort to generate their own money and not be completely dependent on government support.

Rev. Shikaan Thomas, leader of the delegation, commended Uja for bringing the Tiv pastors together in the vineyard of God.

Thomas noted that the team needed a synergy so that people would be impacted and energised for greater works in the land and beyond.

“As we connect with one another, there is going to be a connection between the older generation and the younger generation to bridge the gap,’’ he said. (NAN)

