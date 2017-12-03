NDDC boss decries politicians’ interference with commission’s job

Chief Nsima Ekere, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said on Sunday that political interference by interest groups in the Niger Delta distracted and hindered the commission’s performance in the region.

Ekere who expressed worries over the situation shortly after inspecting some NDDC projects in Nembe, Bayelsa, said the interferences were delaying development in the Niger Delta.

He noted that the region was in dire need of development and that such distraction was undesirable.

He therefore, appealed to the politicians to refrain from the act to enable the commission’s board and management to achieve their mandates.

“My appeal to politicians is for them to know the difference between politics and governance. We have a lot of work to be done and we should be allowed to work.

“This is the time for work and not for politics.

“We call on all and sundry to allow us to concentrate on developing our region first, and when the time for politics comes, we shall all play the politics together,’’ Ekere said.

The NDDC boss reiterated the commission’s goal to achieve even development across the nine states of the Niger Delta.

Ekere inspected the road network project in Ewoi community and the Otuoke internal road phase 2 project both of which are in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done on the 24 kilometer Ogbia-Nembe road which connects the area with many other communities.

“I am highly impressed driving on the Ogbia-Nembe road and the quality of the road is comparable to what you see in Abuja; the road has opened up a lot of communities.

“This road has reduced the travel time and cost to Nembe from Yenagoa which was only possible by boat before this road was put to use.

“I am pleased that project has reached 99.74 per cent completion.

“This road exemplifies what can be possible when stakeholders collaborate; we are partnering with Shell Petroleum Development Company and we feel it is commendable.

“The fund Shell is contributing is in addition to their statutory obligations to the NDDC and we will expect other oil firms to take a lead from Shell,” Ekere said.

