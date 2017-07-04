NDLEA arrests 1000 drug suspects in Anambra - The Herald Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Anambra, has said that no fewer than 1000 people were arrested for suspected dealings in illicit drugs in the last six months.

Mr Sule Momodu, the Commander of the agency, made this disclosure on the occasion to commemorate the 2017 edition of the United Nations Day against illicit drug abuse and trafficking in Awka on Tuesday.

He said that 10 of the suspects had been convicted while 150 cases were still pending at an Awka Federal High Court.

Momodu said the event, which was usually celebrated on May 26 was shifted to July 4 by the Federal Government due to Sallah.

He explained that the agency executed 100 raids in and around the state during the period under review.

Momodu said that parents must always identify with their children’s aspirations and needs in life, so as to guide them accordingly.

He insisted that the fight against illicit drugs required the efforts of government at all levels, religious leaders and traditional rulers.

Also, Mr Abdul Momodu, the Assistant Director, Training at the NDLEA headquarters, identified poor parenting, poverty and poor opportunities for education, as some of the factors that made children vulnerable to illicit drugs.

Momodu, who is a guest lecturer at the event, observed that drug abuse had great influence on organised crime and urged parents to be patient with their children or wards to enable them develop strong bond with them.

He also advised parents to give adequate attention to their children instead of being busy with the pursuit of material wealth.

Momodu challenged parents to always play a supportive role by praising their children more often than condemning their actions.

