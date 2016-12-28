NDLEA arrests 2 suspects with cocaine at MMIA Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday said it arrested two suspects with cocaine at the Murtalla Mohammed International Airport

A statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Mitchell Ofoyeju, said one of the suspects was arrested on his way to Hong Kong after ingesting cocaine.

“Another suspect, who lives in Athens, Greece, was also apprehended in connection with unlawful possession of wraps of substances that tested positive to cocaine.

“The arrests were made at the MMIA, Lagos, during screening of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight to Hong Kong and Egypt Airline flight to Athens.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects had targeted the Christmas holiday to smuggle cocaine out of the country but drug law enforcement officials at the Lagos airport were able to uncover their plan.

“The total weight of cocaine seized from the suspects is 1.150kgs.

“One of them excreted 45 wraps of cocaine he ingested, weighing 935 grammes while the other excreted five wraps of cocaine weighing 215 grammes.

“Both suspects tested positive for narcotic ingestion and while under observation; they expelled wraps of cocaine which they had wanted to smuggle out of the country.

“The suspects are currently under investigation.

“The high expectations of both suspects making quick money this festive season from drug trafficking had been dashed by vigilant anti-narcotic officers,” the statement stated.

The statement also reported the Chairman of the agency, Mr Muhammad Abdallah, as saying that those wishing to get rich through drug trafficking would end up in prison.

“This is a warning to drug traffickers that the agency is determined to detect all hidden drugs and prosecute offenders.

“There are control measures in place to detect narcotics at all exit and entry points.

“We shall continue to improve on our strategies in line with our mission of providing a safe and healthy society for all.” Abdallah said. (NAN)

