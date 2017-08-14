NDLEA arrests Chadian with 186kg of drugs in Yola

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one Adamu Muhammed, a Chadian, with illicit drugs weighing 186 kilograms in Yola, Adamawa.

The State’s Commander of the agency, Mr Yakubu Kibo, confirmed the arrest in Yola on Monday.

Kibo said that the suspect was apprehended at Jimeta -Yola Modern Market while negotiating for a vehicle to convey the illicit substances to Cameroon for onward movement to Chad Republic.

“On August 12, 2017, one Adamu Muhammed, a middle aged man and Chadian, was arrested with five cartons containing Tramadol tablets weighing 186 kilograms.

“The suspect was arrested in Jimeta -Yola modern market while negotiating for a vehicle to convey the illicit drugs to Cameroon for onward movement to its destination, Chad Republic,” Kibo said.

In the same vein, the command stated that it equally arrested one Peter Danboyi, at Jimeta Modern Market, for being in illegal possession of one carton of cough syrup with codeine weighing 39.8 kilograms and 11 grams of Rohypnol tablets.

He emphasized the need for neighbouring countries such as Niger, Chad and Cameroon to collaborate with Nigeria to fight the activities of illicit traders on their borders.

He said the agency would continue to frustrate the efforts of all those who wish to make Adamawa and Nigeria a drug transit point.(NAN) AMA/DO/AFA

