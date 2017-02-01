NDLEA to assist families with drug-related problems - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it will assist families that have children and wards with drug-related problems to overcome the challenge.

The Commander of the agency in Kogi, Alhaji Idris Bello, said this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Bello, who advised youths to shun drug abuse and trafficking as well as other psychotropic and hallucinating substances, said some drug related conditions were irreversible and there was therefore need for parents to seek attention early.

“Families or parents that have problem of drugs with their children or wards should feel free to come to the NDLEA at any time to see what assistance we can render,” he said.

According to him, the command presently has some persons undergoing rehabilitation in its facility, adding that even in circumstances where the level is beyond the scope of the command such persons can be taken to other states with better facilities.

He said that though drug barons and dealers abound, the command was equally scaling up its operations in the nooks and cranny of the state.

The commander said 2.6 kilogrammes of Cannabis sativa, 113 tablets of Tramadol, 222 tablets of Diazepam and three tablets of Rohypnol were found in possession of a 24-year-old commercial motorcyclist from Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

He added another 25-year-old a bar manager in Anyigba was arrested with 400 grams of cannabis, 24 tablets of Tramadol and 10 grams of Tramadol, while a 29-year-old was arrested in Kabawa area of Lokoja with 200 grams of cannabis.

A 28-year-old driver was arrested at Inoziomi, Okene Local Government with 65 grams of cannabis and confessed his use and sale of the illicit drug but attributed his indulgence to a “devilish mistake’’.

Bello also disclosed a suspect from Ihittu-Uboma Local Government Area of Imo was arrested by a patrol team of the NDLEA on Lokoja-Abuja road with 26 International Passports and five mobile phone handsets.

The commander said the suspects would be prosecuted on completion of investigations while a claimant of a licensed travel agent would be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) office for more investigation and possible prosecution. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment