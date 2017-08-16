NDLEA confiscates cross border unregistered drugs in Kebbi

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated 40 cartons of unregistered drugs at Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area border settlement with Niger Republic.

The NDLEA Commandant in Kebbi State, Mr Jalo Suleiman, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday that 40 cartons of 500 milligrams of analgin were confiscated during the operation, noting that the drugs were not registered by NAFDAC.

Suleiman, who did not disclose the number of those arrested, said investigation was yet to be concluded to determine the source and sponsors of the illegal trade.

He said the command would not relent in the fight against illegal import and export of unregistered drugs and call on the public to provide useful information to the agency to arrest and prosecute offenders.

The NAFDAC Coordinator who received the drugs from the NDLEA said the unregistered drugs would be destroyed.

He lamented that most barons of illegal drugs were ignorant, stressing that the Federal Government had banned analgin injection in the country. (NAN)

DS/MST

