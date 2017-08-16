 NDLEA confiscates cross border unregistered drugs in Kebbi

NDLEA confiscates cross border unregistered drugs in Kebbi

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated 40 cartons of unregistered drugs at Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area border settlement with Niger Republic.

The NDLEA Commandant in Kebbi State, Mr Jalo Suleiman, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday that 40 cartons of 500 milligrams of analgin were confiscated during the operation, noting that the drugs were not registered by NAFDAC.

Suleiman, who did not disclose the number of those arrested, said investigation was yet to be concluded to determine the source and sponsors of the illegal trade.

He said the command would not relent in the fight against illegal import and export of unregistered drugs and call on the public to provide useful information to the agency to arrest and prosecute offenders.

 

 

The NAFDAC Coordinator who received the drugs from the NDLEA said the unregistered drugs would be destroyed.

He lamented that most barons of illegal drugs were ignorant, stressing that the Federal Government had banned analgin injection in the country. (NAN)
DS/MST

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar