NDLEA intercepts 2.5 tonnes of Rohypnol, other illicit drugs in Sokoto

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Friday said it had seized 2.5 tonnes of Rohypnol valued at over N20 million in Sokoto State.

The State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Misbahu Idris, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto.

“These seizures were recorded by the command in the last 12 months,’’ Idris said.

The NDLEA boss said the command had within the period under review, seized 200 kg of cannabis sativa, as well as 450 kg of assorted cough syrups with codeine.

Idris lamented that more than 45 per cent consumption of illicit drugs was recorded in the North West.

“This obnoxious development is taking its toll on the most productive segment of the society, the youth.

“The youth are regrettable more vulnerable and unfortunately they are the future leaders of the country.

“The earlier this ugly trend is reversed, the better for the future of Nigeria; otherwise, the consequences will be colossal, ‘’Idris said.

The NDLEA boss said the Nigerian society was being silently attacked by the drug pandemic.

He said, “Time to act is now and curbing the drugs menace is a collective responsibility of all the stakeholders. ‘’ (NAN)

