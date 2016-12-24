NDLEA secures conviction of 339 illicit drug users in Kano

The Kano State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had had secured the conviction of 339 hard drug users in the State between January to December 2016.

The Commandant of the agency in Kano, Alhaji Hamza Umar disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

Hamza said that the command arrested and arraigned 462 suspects before the Federal High Court in Kano within the period under review.

“Out of the 462 that were arrested, 339 were sentenced to different jail terms and One of the convict is a female,’’ he said.

Umar said that 123 suspects are still undergoing trial at the Federal court in Kano.

“From January to date 40 tonnes of hard drugs was confiscated.

“They include Cannabis Sativa, cough syrup and other illicit substances,” Umar said.

The NDLEA commandant attributed the success recorded by the command to the cooperation received from the public.

He also commended the state government and other stakeholders for their supports.

Umar, however, appealed to the general public to continue to give the command all the necessary support.

“It’s only with your full support and cooperation that we can get rid of criminals in our society that relate to the influence and use of hard drugs,” he said. (NAN)

