NDLEA seizes 135kg of cough syrup worth N4m in Sokoto — Command

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State Command, seized 135 kilogrammes of cough syrup with codeine believed to be worth about N4 million, according to its Commander, Mr Misbahu Idris.

Idris told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Saturday that the seized consignments were concealed in 69 cartons at an uncompleted building at the Tamaje area, Eastern bye-pass road, Sokoto.

Idris said “we got intelligence reports that the consignments had been sealed at the abandoned, uncompleted building.

”Certainly, that was just done as a ploy as the consignments would have been re-distributed across the state.

”We have already arrested the owner of the consignments and he is now in our custody; he will be Arraigned soon.

”This is a very obnoxious act and there is no business that can fetch such money swiftly, but we are determined to put any Shylock and unpatriotic businessman or woman out of the deadly market.”

Idris vowed to conduct further and thorough investigations on the unbecoming development.

The cough syrup, especially the one with codeine was one of the commonly abused drug by both young men and women in the state.

The syrup was being used as intoxicant if abused and could cause adverse effects on both the user and the society. (NAN)

