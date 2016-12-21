 Nearly 4m people without water in Malaysian capital

Nearly 4m people without water in Malaysian capital

Nearly 4 million people in Malaysia’s capital are without water on Wednesday, as scheduled cuts drew loud complaints for occurring the week before Christmas.

The water cuts, planned from December 19 to 24, are part of preventive maintenance that needs to be done every three years, the electric utility company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has said.

The company’s substations supply electricity to water treatment plants and the tests are necessary to ensure that power cuts will not impact the substations in future, it said.

The tests were initially scheduled to be carried out two months ago but that was considered bad timing due to school examinations and holidays, according to reports.

A division chief from Malaysia’s largest political party showed his dissatisfaction with the cuts appearing at the state secretariat building in bath towels with a toothbrush behind his ear.

“I only want to take a shower,” said Jamal Md Yunos of the United Malays National Organisation. (dpa/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar