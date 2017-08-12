I need a man I can fart in his presence, he says "Well Done" - Anita Joseph - The Herald Nigeria

Various people have their romantic inclinations and sexual proclivities, but according to endowed Anita Joseph, she has a weird fetish for men smelling her farts.

In an interview with SUN, the Anambra born thespian, said her ukwu is a problem, kind of like a proverbial kryptonite to most men. She also revealed she is not worried about becoming a babymama before being a wife.

Her words: “Marriage comes when it comes. I’m not bothered about it. If my boyfriend shoots well and I get pregnant, then that’s fine. Marriage crashes are everywhere but that doesn’t really bother or worry me. In fact, it makes me stronger and challenged. It reminds me that when I finally get married, I must remain in it because there are wolves out there waiting to devour the union.

“My kind of man must be spirit filled. He must fear Jehovah God. There’s nothing more attractive to me than a man that loves God. He must also make me laugh a lot; charming good sense of humour. My husband must be a power dresser, smells nice. I don’t like loud men. I don’t like a man that picks or blows their nose anyhow, especially in the public.

“I love a man that I can fart in his presence and he will tell me ‘well done princess’. He can fart in my presence too, no problem. I don’t do cinemas; I prefer to stay indoors with my man. After all, I have television at home; all I have to do is to buy popcorn and Fanta, then off the light and enjoy the moment with my man,” she gushed.

The outspoken movie star also recalled her unforgettable moment as a celebrity. Hear her: “Hmmm… it was when some guys tapped my bum. I guess they found my butts irresistible. I can’t forget that day. I wanted to remove my heels and pursue them, but the actress in me held me back. If not, they would have seen the other side of me.”

