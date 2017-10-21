New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) is partnering with International Sheroes Forum (ISF) to host women leadership conference and engage them in business, leadership roles and governance.

Mr Flossy Tachie-Menson, the Founder of ISF, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the two-day event is scheduled from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25 at NAF Conference Centre, Kado Kuchi, FCT.

He said that the conference would host women from all walks of life with a one-on-one conversation with the wife of former Ghanaian president, Mrs Nana Agyeman-Rawlings.

“The interaction is practically meant to create a platform as a driving force for political and social change in the world.

“Its theme “Advancing Women’s Roles in Business Leadership and Governance” would feature some discourse on women’s participation in politics, governance and business to drive economic growth.

“These sessions will address issues of networking with high profile women leaders who are currently shaping the continent’s future, and exchange on best practices and experiences to empower women in business.”

He said there would be special awards that would be given to recognise amazing personalities who have contributed to the advancement of women’s issues.

Tachie-Menson, said part of the discussions will focus on entrepreneurial session which would be premised on “funding the next generation of women entrepreneurs and increasing access to funding and markets”.

He noted that “Health and Wellness” session will focus on lifestyle balance and finding connection among the mind, body and spirit to leadership.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wife of the president of Nigeria, Hajiya Aisha BuharI, Dr. Joyce Banda and former President of Malawi, among others will attend the event. (NAN)

