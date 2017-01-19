NERC indicts Ibadan DisCo over electrocution of man in Ilorin

The Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) has indicted Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) for allegedly violating installation guidelines, health and safety regulations that resulted in the electrocution of a man on October 3, 2016 in Ilorin.

A statement by Dr. Usman Abba Arabi, Head, Public Affairs Department of NERC in Abuja, on Wednesday said that the deceased was electrocuted at Fate Basin Roundabout area of Ilorin.

According to the statement, the deceased got trapped by a drilling truck that was in contact with red-phase of a T-off Basin 11kv feeder aluminum conductors that run across a major road.

It said that the indictment on IBEDC was part of directive 159 issued by the Commission at the end of its investigation on issues that caused the man’s electrocution.

It said that IBEDC had been directed to compensate the family of the deceased.

The statement stated that the compensation was in line with the third party insurance provisions of the Nigerian Health and Safety Code.

It said that IBEDC contravened the Nigerian Electricity Supply and Installation Standards (NESIS) Regulation 2015 and the Nigerian Health and Safety Code.

It said that the contravention resulted in the electrocution of the man.

It said that the investigation into the circumstances that resulted into the electrocution revealed that IBEDC did not comply with electric power sector technical standards in the maintenance of its injection sub-station.

It said that IBEDC was also guilty in the distribution of network across major road just as it lacked effective monitoring of its networks.

The statement announced that IBED had been asked to carry out repairs within its network where such negligence existed and embark on public enlightenment to educate electricity customers within its network of such danger.

Kwara is among the states under the IBEDC network.

Contacted over the issue, the Head, Brand and Corporate Communication, IBEDC, Ibadan, Angela Olanrewaju, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she was not aware of any incidence of electrocution in Ilorin and would therefore not comment on it. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment