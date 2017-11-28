Netanyahu due in Kenya to meet 10 African leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left for Kenya on Tuesday for a whirlwind visit, which includes meetings with African leaders and an announcement of a new Israeli embassy in Africa, his office said.

Netanyahu said the aim of his one-day trip is “to deepen ties with Africa also by forging links with countries that we do not have diplomatic relations with.”

The visit comes at the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was recently re-elected in controversial elections.

A statement released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said his schedule includes meetings with Kenyatta as well as some 10 other African leaders.

The Hebrew-language Walla news site reported that the meetings include one with Rwanda President Paul Kagame to discuss a deal for “voluntary expulsion” of African asylum seekers from Israel to Rwanda.

The trip comes amidst Israeli efforts to strengthen the ties with African nations and would be Netanyahu’s third visit to the continent over the last six months.

Over the past two years, legations from four African countries have been opened in Israel.

“I hope that by the end of the day I will be able to announce the opening of a new Israeli embassy in an African country, and the hand is still extended,” Netanyahu said.

