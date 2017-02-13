I Never Hated Jonathan, Only Disagreed With His Policies - Tambuwal - The Herald Nigeria

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal has revealed he had nothing whatsoever against former President Goodluck Jonathan, but only opposed some of his policies that were inimical to the progress of the country.

Speaking during an interview with journalists in Sokoto on Sunday, Tambuwal said that he disagreed with Jonathan because of some of the policies adopted by his administration.

“As the Speaker of the House of Representatives then, I was always raising alarm on the way things were being managed in the country especially lack of prudence, but some people felt that I was against Jonathan.

“I never hated Jonathan as a person but only disagreed with his policies. The recession we are currently facing was as a result of the way the economy was mismanaged by the Goodluck Jonathan administration,” he said.

