I Never said Tuface protest rally won't hold - Lagos CP - The Herald Nigeria

Anyone planning to join the anti-government rally planned by Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface Idibia, will be protected and free to do so.

That’s the assurance from the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, in reaction to an earlier report of a police ban on the protest.

He told Politics Today on Channels Television: “This Commissioner of Police did not at any time say a rally cannot be held. The CP is not the convener of the rally.

“It’s the people that are planning the rally that can decide based on advisories as to whether they need to go on with the rally or not.

“I must emphasize here that the policing philosophy of the Inspector-General of Police that he has set out is for us to ensure that our policing conforms with international best practices, with observance of rule of law and of course to know that we are in a democracy.”

Mr Owoseni said that the organizers and the protesters are free to exercise their fundamental human rights by engaging in the planned peaceful protest expected to take place in Lagos and some other major cities of the nation.

“If they must exercise their rights, ours is to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

“We are assuring the members of the public there won’t be any breakdown of law and order. Everyone in Lagos will be able to go about his or her business without hindrance,” he promised.

He added that both the planned pro and anti-government protests would be given the needed police protection without any breakdown of law and order.

“Pro (or) anti-government rally, the Police will ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order and that we manage it properly.

“This is not the first rally. There was one last month when another group marched from Yaba at the NLC secretariat to Ojota and it was done peacefully and well managed.

“We will continue to make sure that whoever wants to express his or her opinion does that under a peaceful atmosphere.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment