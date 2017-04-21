 "I never thought I will have a reason to laugh again," Tiwa Savage's Husband, TeeBillz - The Herald Nigeria

“I never thought I will have a reason to laugh again,” Tiwa Savage’s Husband, TeeBillz

Mavin Queen, Tiwa Savage’s husband, TeeBillz took to his social media page to tell the story of how far he has come following the crisis which rocked his marriage.

Recall that Tiwa Savage and her husband had a major clash last year with TeeBillz calling the singer and her family out followed by his attempted suicide on Lekki-Ikoyi bridge.

The manager following the crisis took a break from social media and has only just returned a couple of months ago.

Reminiscing on all that has happened, Tunji ‘TeeBills’ Balogun wrote: “When you are in a dark place, from my own personal experience I know it’s very hard to believe anything good and even the concept of God is questionable at that moment. Trust me, God will definitely come through for you….. About a year ago I never thought I will have a reason to laugh again. But God’s Mercies and Grace are beyond human

COMPREHENSION !
TRUST in Him.
Keep HOPE Alive.
Have FAITH in God’s Faithfulness.
He is your FATHER and His LOVE for you is Eternal and Unconditional.
If you can see and believe this HELP is on the way.
Hopefully this picture can help someone out there that is poisoned by stress, under pressure, feeling pain or afraid of failure. Know this for SURE my God can fix every broken situation in your life….NEVER give up …Keep on Keeping on !!! You will ALSO LAUGH again.”

