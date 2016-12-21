New Photos Of Ibori Emerge After Release From London Prison - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Earlier on Wednesday, the news filtered into Nigeria that former Delta state Governor, James Ibori has been released from his London Prison, four days to Christmas.

Ibori was released today, December 21, 2016, after being jailed on Tuesday, April 17, 2012 by the Southwark Crown Court.

He was arrested in Dubai on May 13, 2010 and extradited to the UK in April 2011 after being declared wanted by the UK Metropolitan Police.

Ibori was accused of laundering more than $200 million from Nigeria’s coffers.

The first photos of the former governor after release from prison are out.

