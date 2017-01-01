New Year: FCT restaurants, eateries record high patronage

Many restaurants and eateries in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have recorded high patronage during the Christmas and New year celebrations.

Workers of some of the eateries visited by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday said the current recession did not stop customers from patronising their services.

Ada Obe, a staff of Chicken Republic, said that the eatery had been very busy due to the celebrations.

“Today has been busy for us and we are happy to have started 2017 at this pace.

“Before the Christmas period, things were a bit slow but things changed since the season started.

“We became very busy due to the high patronage and we are happy about it,” she said.

Grace Iozua, a staff of Ace Diner, said, “we anticipated a low turnout of customers during the season because of the economic challenges and the fact that people have traveled”.

“But we are happy to see the number of people that trooped in on Christmas Eve and we have been busy every day, since then.

“I guess it is clear that no matter how bad the economy gets, food will always be an important element of celebration among Nigerians,” Iozua said.

Samuel Obi, a staff of Charcoal Grill, said that there were more customers who came in for the New Year celebration than expected.

“We have had many customers come in today mainly in large groups like families or groups of friends who want to have good food as they celebrate another year.

“I don’t think I can say the economy has affected our patronage much as we know that we Nigerians save money toward celebrating the end of year in style and comfort.

“However, we pray that things will get better this year.(NAN)

