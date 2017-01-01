New Year resolution: Ambode, Bello pledge to be humble and fear God - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Bello, have pledged to make service to humanity and fear of God, their New Year resolutions.

Ambode said, “My resolution for 2017 is to give more to the less privileged. It has always been my belief that people in high positions should cater for those who are not as privileged as them. I want to do more for the less privileged in 2017. And as a governor, I want to touch Lagosians more positively.”

Bello, who spoke to newsmen in Minna, the Niger state capital, noted that his relationship with God and people would matter more to him in 2017.

He said, “I will obey and be committed to the teachings of the Quran to the best of my ability. Nothing will separate me from my God because he gave me this position to serve my people in a dignified manner. I will be highly committed in doing good things that will benefit the entire people of Niger State and Nigeria as a whole. No matter my tight schedule, I will still have time to talk and meet my neighbours and friends.”

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment