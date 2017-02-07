New York Times, CNN at war with White House - Piers Morgan - The Herald Nigeria

Piers Morgain blasts the liberal media houses, urging them to show President Donald Trump ‘more respect’.

The outspoken television presenter drew comparisons to the same disdain shown to Brexit in the wake of Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

Despite admitting to voting ‘Remain’, he pressed home the importance of democracy insisting that “if somebody wins, they win”.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson of Fox News, Morgan said: “It’s just one of the great hissy fits of modern political times and everybody has got to stop wailing and actually start coming together and start putting America before their own self-interests.

“I think a lot of people in the mainstream media are absolutely determined to bring him down.

“I think that he has got a point that some of them absolutely are and they were in the tank for Hillary Clinton – their candidate didn’t win and now they are utterly determined to bring the Trump presidency crashing down.

“You have a war between the media and the White House, the likes of which I have never seen before and it is pretty dangerous all round.”

President Donald Trump has increased his own attacks on US media outlets, accusing them of “under-reporting” a fairly long list of 78 terrorist attacks, including Germany’s Christmas market attack.

Speaking of the terrorist attacks, he said: “In many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it.

“They have their reasons and you understand that.”Continuing, Morgan compared the media onslaught against President Trump as similar to press outlets who attacked the democratic vote for Brexit. He added: “I did not vote Brexit, I voted to stay in Europe and I thought it was a mistake. “But I have always been of a firm belief when you have a free democratic election in a free democracy – be it the Europe referendum in Britain or the US election – if somebody wins, they win. “You have to accept that they have won and you have to stop the squealing, wailing and teeth gnashing.”However, the criticism of President Trump hasn’t been kept to the America media, with House of Commons Speaker John Bercow telling MPs he would ban the American from speaking in Parliament during a proposed UK state visit. Addressing the Commons, he said: “After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.” His remarks were however rebuked by Downing Street, which said in a statement: “We look forward to welcoming the President to the UK later this year. “The dates and arrangements for the state visit will be worked out in due course.”

