World record player, Neymar has reportedly confided in some former teammates that he regrets his move to PSG.

The Brazilian superstar moved from Barcelona to the French giants for a mindboggling £198m this past summer and has been a hit on the pitch with 11 goals in 12 games.

His off-field life though is the problem.

According to the Sun, the former Barcelona star is finding it difficult to get along with other stars in the dressing room. Edison Cavani and Angel DiMaria have been identified as players Neymar hasn’t particularly gotten on well with, the former in particular as the two have butted heads over set-piece duties

His relationship with coach Unai Emery has also been said to be distant.

Neymar has been reported to have confided in former teammates Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique his unhappiness in Paris.

It’s also reported that he’d be open to a move to Real Madrid and would not consider it a betrayal to make the move even after playing for Barcelona.

Marcelo Bechler, the journalist who first told of Neymar’s desperation to leave the Nou Camp spoke during an interview and related what he believed to be Neymar’s grievances.

The Brazilian mentioned earlier this month that he was happy at PSG saying; “There is nothing bothering me at my club.

“I’m here because I asked to be here. It’s going really well (in Paris), I’m really happy here and motivated. I’m a player who wants to give everything on the pitch.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related