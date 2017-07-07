NFF Reacts to Carl Ikeme's Leukemia Diagnoses - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), have expressed shock over the news that Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has been diagnosed with acute leukemia.

A shocked Secretary General of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, promised that the body would rally round the family in the trying moment, expressing hopes that the goalkeeper would bounce back.

“Our thoughts are with Carl at this difficult period. The NFF and the football fraternity in Nigeria are taken aback by this sad development, knowing how strong Carl has been in goal for Nigeria since he made his debut in 2015,” Sanusi said.

“We have been told that he will start chemotherapy immediately. We want him to stay strong and remain the self –assured man that he has always been, and we will continue to pray for him and wish him the best with regards to the treatment.”

