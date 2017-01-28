NGO says Nigeria requires $1bn to handle humanitarian crisis

A non-governmental organisation, Save the Children International, says Nigeria requires more than one billion dollars to handle humanitarian situation in the north-eastern Nigeria affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Tove Wang, the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer from Norway, made the observation on Saturday at a news conference in Abuja.

She said the conference was aimed at intimating the media on preparations for Oslo humanitarian donor conference on the crisis in Nigeria and Lake Chad region which would be held Oslo, Norway.

She observed that more than 450,000 children would suffer acute malnutrition, noting that Borno alone would account for 300,000 of the number.

Wang, who identified education as a determinant of future development of any nation, emphasised that 80 per cent of displaced children lived in host communities have little or no access to education.

She further said that no fewer than three million children were denied access to education, describing education as the best chance of a stable future for them.

“There is an urgent need for the government, individuals and corporate organisations to put in place a strategic, comprehensive and long term education plan for school-age children in the north eastern part of the country.

“There is desperate need to prioritise education for children whose chances of fulfilling their potential are slipping away with each further day out of school.

“Every effort must be made by the Nigerian government and the international community to ensure that the future of the children are not destroy,’’ she said.

On security measures in school environment, she urged the government to strengthen the security system around learning facilities.

Wang emphasised that the organisation had been responding to the humanitarian crisis in Borno since 2014.

She identified its live saving programmes in the area to include a stabilisation centre for severely malnourished children, provision of emergency food to 14,000 families and providing safe playing spaces for children, among others.

The organisation’s Country Director in Nigeria, Mr Ben Foot, assured the public of proper disbursement of relief materials.

Save the Children International is a non-governmental organisation that promotes children’s right, provides relief and supports children in developing countries.(NAN)

