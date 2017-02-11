NGO urges Nigerians to go for regular cancer screening for early detection

The Women Friendly Initiative (WFI), an NGO, has called on Nigerians to embark on regular cancer screening for early detection.

Mrs Frances Teshoma, the Director of Programmes of the organisation, made the call during an awareness campaign in Kuje on Friday.

She said that the call had become necessary to enable Nigerians live a healthy life and to reduce death from cancer.

Teshoma said the campaign being organised with the support of Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), was aimed at reducing the number of deaths from cancer amongst the general public.

“Cancer is a deadly disease and we have special focus on breast and cervical cancer, popular with the female.

“We also aim to sensitise the public to prostate cancer, which is prevalent among male.

“Early detection and prevention is very necessary, so that we can reduce the number of deaths and achieve zero level to cancer in the country,’’ she said.

The director said people living with cancer can take control of their situation by being empowered to be active participants in decisions about their care.

She said that increased awareness of signs and symptoms and timely diagnosis would go a long way to improve survival from cancer.

Teshoma said, “Not all cancers show early signs and symptoms and other warning signs can appear quite late when the cancer is advanced.

“If people go for regular screening, there would be early detection; it makes it easy for treatment and cure,” she said.

She, however, called on the Federal Government to fund relevant health organisations to assist in the fight against cancer in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NGO commenced its awareness campaign through road show from Funtaj Road to Kuje market area distributing hand bills and educating the public on the need for regular cancer screening. (NAN)

