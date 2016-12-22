NGO wants media to stop entertaining promoters of hate speeches

A Kano-based NGO, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), has advised media organisations to stop entertaining promoters of hate and dangerous speeches in the country.

The CITAD Programme Manager, Mr Isah Garba, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

He said the call was necessary in view of the fact that the media had a significant role to play in the promotion of peace and unity in

the society.

“CITAD condemns in strong terms the attitude of some prominent people that have reduced so low to become constant hate speakers and perpetrators of inflammatory statements.

“Such statements are not only capable of inciting people but also create violence and disunity in the country,” he said.

He noted that the media as the fourth estate of realm played a critical in the fight against hate speeches.

“We urge the media to sanction well identified hate that engage in hate speakers in order to get relevance in the society.

“Once the media shun reporting such people, they will not be able to reach out to their audience.”

He disclosed that the organisation would soon commence sentisation campaign to some states in the North-West geo-political zone on the dangers of hate speeches.

“We have also planned to carry out house- to-house campaign and in schools against hate and dangerous speeches in the society.

Garba, therefore, urged religious and community leaders to support the organisation adding that the complexity of the problem was beyond the management of civil society organisations alone. (NAN).

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment