NGSG spends N1bn on roads construction in Bida LG

The Niger government says it has spent N1 billion on the construction and expansion of roads and drainage in Bida Local Government.

Its Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abdulmalik Cheche, disclosed this on Wednesday in Minna, when Hajiya Mariam Kolo, Director-General, Child Protection Agency, paid him an advocacy visit.

Cheche said that the construction of the roads had reduced road accidents and controlled the level of erosion in the area.

He disclosed that the state government had awarded contracts for the construction of additional six roads within Minna metropolis.

“Contracts have also been awarded for repairs of pot holes on major roads as well as the construction of bridges to ease movement, especially in the rural areas,” he said.

The Commissioner said that Minna-Suleja and Minna-Kuta roads were being renovated, and explained that good roads would lessen road accidents and boost agriculture via a free flow of goods and services between Niger and other states.

“These roads will improve roads network between the state and other parts of the country and will lessen pressure on major towns since people will be able to start businesses in villages,” he said.

Earlier, Kolo had commended the state government’s focus on the provision of infrastructure, saying that the agency would soon embark on a tour to sensitise parents on the importance of education.

She said that the agency’s mandate was to protect the rights of children and ensure that they were enrolled in schools and had access to adequate health care.

Kolo regretted that a lot of children were being abused by parents or guardians, and promised to tackle such menace. (NAN)

