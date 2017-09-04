Nicki Minaj Intensifies Cardi B Beef After Beyonce Endorsement

Nicki Minaj allegedly fired some serious shade Cardi B’s way after the latter was seemingly endorsed as the new queen of rap by Beyonce.

Beyonce had taken a picture with the Bodak Yellow rapper after she had performed at Jay Z and Beyonce’s Made In America concert and many saw this as an endorsement by Bey crowning Cardi B as the new queen of rap.

Nicki Minaj then went on to release a video on Instagram in which she seemed to be throwing major shade at Cardi B’s way with the line; “Bitch I heard your label’s tryna make another me,”

This line seems to be aimed at Cardi with the two said to be proper rivals now. A little while ago Nicki had denied going to war with Cardi after the release of a track she featured on called ‘No Flags’, but it seems there’s something brewing between the two megastars.

