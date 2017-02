American rapper, Nicki Minaj took to her page on social media to share with her fans some pregnancy photos.

The photos she shared comes after Beyonce shared her pregnancy news telling the world that she is expecting a set of twins.

Nick Minaj has hwever caused a minor confusion of her own as fans are finding it hard to believe the photos.

She capioned the photos: “ATBIMS. y’all so childish.. – I was gonna wait to share the news but…’

