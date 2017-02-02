Nicky Minaj's home burgled, property worth $200k stolen - The Herald Nigeria

Popular music artist Nicki Minaj’s Los Angeles mansion was burgled earlier this week as reported by Daily Mail.

TMZ also reports that property worth $200,000 were stolen from the posh home, which she has been renting for $30,000 a month.

They also reported that the 11,500 sq. ft palace was totally trashed on the inside. The suspect or suspects knocked over and flipped furniture and items all over the house, almost as if they were frantically looking for something.

No suspects have been arrested yet, but police believe the crime may have been committed by someone who knows the 34-year-old Anaconda singer.

