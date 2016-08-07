Niger Delta Avengers: Gov. Wike Reacts To Sponsorship Accusation - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the sponsorship accusation leveled against him by a breakout group from the Niger Delta Avengers, the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers.

Recall that earlier today, the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, released a list of individuals it identified as sponsors of the militant group responsible for several attacks on oil installations in the Niger Delta region.

In a statement issued by the Governor, Wike dissociated himself from the group and the alleged sponsorship.

The statement reads:

Our attention has been drawn to yet another false media propaganda being circulated by the paid official false agents of the APC wherein they claimed that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is one of the sponsors of the militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers.

We unequivocally deny this false report fabricated by SaharaReporters with the aim of diverting attention from the superlative performance of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Any close observer of the APC propaganda machine, where SaharaReporters play an ignoble role would have noticed that all they do is concoct lies about Rivers State. We urge all well meaning persons to disregard this current falsehood credited to a faceless splinter group of NDA.

This falsehood may not be unconnecte to Governor Wike’s speech at the just concluded conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors where he publicly declared that he and other stakeholders in the state have prevented militant groups from sabotaging oil installations as is the case elsewhere. Not happy with this declaration, SaharaReporters resolved to concoct another ill- conceived report trying to mislead the people.

Nigerians already know SaharaReporters and what they represent. They represent retrogression , deliberate falsehood under-development and biased unprofessional journalism.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is a patriotic leader, committed to the sustenance and improvement of the nation’s democracy and economy. He is a promoter of security and good governance. He cannot be disparaged by concocted publications from APC media agents. It is high time SaharaReporters, he sponsors and other APC media agents realised that Nigerians have come to terms with their ugly game. They no know the truth.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

7th August, 2016.

