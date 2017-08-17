Niger Delta Youth Declare Support For Ailing President Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

Coming after a protest staged by Nigerian singer, Charly Boy and his co-conveners demanding the return or resignation of the ailing Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, a group of Niger Delta youth have stormed Abuja to declare their support for the president.

The support rally which took place barely 24-hours after the violent attack on the Anti-Buhari protesters by traders in Wuse market witnessed the Niger Delta youth carrying placards supporting the Nigerian president despite his ailment.

The Niger Delta youth group converged at the Unity Fountain in Abuja and thereafter marched to the Aso Rock gate where they assembled and continued chanting support for Buhari.

The group further stated that the Constitution recognises that a political office holder may fall sick and does not punish anyone for being sick.

The group further noted that there is no requirement in the Nigerian Constitution that the President should be removed from office or voluntarily resign because of his health status.

Speaking during the rally, the group leader, Johnny Michael, said the President’s illness can only affect his hold on power and stay in office if at least two third of the members of Federal Executive Council ( FEC) become convinced that the President’s illness has permanently incapacitated him from performing his functions adequately.

