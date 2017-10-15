Niger Environmental Agency says poised to check noise pollution ‎

Niger State Environmental Protection Agency (NISEPA) on Saturday decried the indiscriminate noise pollution in some part of the state, warning that defaulters would henceforth be penalised.

Mr Lucky Barau, General Manager of NISEPA, who issued the warning in Minna told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that owners of musical studio and operators of grinding machines would no longer be allowed to operate in residential areas.

‎He disclosed that the state government had purchased noise metre machines that would help track unwanted noise.‎

‎“There are many problems associated with noise pollution ‎such as stress related illnesses, sleep interruption, hearing problems and loss of productivity, amongst others,” he said.

He stated that the immediate effect of noise pollution to a person over a period of time was hearing impairment.

He said that some machinery were not supposed to be used in residential areas, yet people continued to defy order from the agency.

‎He called on residents to report those infringing on their rights through noise pollution for appropriate action to be taken.

