Niger Govt. to investigate 12 LG’s over N4.4bn delayed workers salaries

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Thursday inaugurated a fact-finding committee to investigate the reasons local government authorities in the state has yet to pay workers’ salary arrears despite receipt of N4.4 billion for the purpose.

Alhaji Haliru Jikantro, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen after the Executive Council meeting in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 local governments for months are yet to pay workers’ salaries despite the bailout fund released to them.

The councils are Agaie, Bida, Bosso, Gbako, Katcha, Lapai, Lavun, Chanchanga, Mokwa, Paikoro, Shiroro and Suleja.

Jikantro disclosed that the state government had released N748 million; N778 million; N2.1 billion and N575 million respectively for payment of workers’ July, August, November and December salaries arrears.

He said additional N1.7 billion was also released to local governments in the state to offset outstanding salaries of councillors in the state.

According to him, Bello has directed that a committee of inquiry be set for all local government chairmen to appear to ascertain if the money for payment of salaries was released to them or not.

“For months now, the major problem bordering local governments is the issue of their inability to pay salaries of workers despite the money released to them from the state government as bail out.

“The Ministry for Local Government claimed the monies were released. This committee will investigate and tell who the defaulter is,” he said.

The Commissioner, however, disclosed that the governor had directed payment of January salaries of local government workers. (NAN)

RIS/KOO/IS

==========

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment