Niger govt. signs $3.25bn MoU with firm on fish farming

The Niger Government has signed a 3.25 billion-U.S.-dollar Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All States Investment Ltd. on fish farming in the state.

Mr Henry Goiko, Managing Director, All States Investment Ltd., made this known in Minna on Tuesday after signing the MoU at the 2017 Niger State Investment Summit tagged “Impact Advancing Agricultural Economy through Innovation.’’

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan, Secretary to the Niger Government, signed the MoU on behalf of the state government.

Goiko said that the company had acquired 42,948.21 hectares of land in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of the state, to develop an agricultural estate.

According to him, the estate would have world-class facilities including independent electricity supply facility.

“It will also have all types of animal husbandry that will be producing and selling products in the world market.

“We want to start aquaculture farming such as crocker and tilapia fish farming to stop fish importation. We have our Chinese partners from Shanghai to assist us,’’ he said.

Goiko, who said that the agricultural estate would have over 40,000 houses to accommodate workers, noted that when completed, the farm would employ over 200,000 workers.

He stressed that the establishment of the farm, which would witness the transfer of technology, would have industrial clusters where people would be trained.

He said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the project would take place in February 2018. (NAN)

