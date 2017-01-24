Niger plans to launch Website to showcase state’s tourism potential

The Niger State Government says it will soon launch a Website to showcase the tourism potential of the state.

Mr Mohammed Ahmed, the General Manger, Niger State Tourism Corporation (NSTC), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Ahmed said that the initiative, which would attract local and foreign investors into the state tourism sector, would avail visitors of information on tourism sites in the state.

“Since this government came on board, we have been working toward getting investors to come and invest in our tourism sector.

“The current administration has concluded arrangements to create a Website for the tourism corporation to showcase the tourism potential of Niger State.

“In this year’s budget, government made budgetary provision for establishment of the tourism Website which is in progress,’’ he said.

He said that there were over 65 tourism sites in the state and more were still being discovered.

The corporation boss said government had made budgetary provisions to develop four sites this year to encourage rural tourism.

He said that the development of four tourism sites this year would be a pilot scheme as government was determined to pick four tourism sites every year for development.

Ahmed said that three out of the four sites to kick-start the pilot scheme had been documented by government.

He said government had documented the Pissa Cave, Shagamu Beach and Zekanna Cave, all in Borgu Local Government area of the state and would visit the Hukuba Hill soon for documentation.

The corporation boss said other tourist sites that government sought to partner private investors to develop included Gurara Water Falls, Zuma Rock and Amalgamation Site in Zungeru.

Others sites include Barao Empire Hills in Agaie and the Jebba Cenotaph in Mokwa.

He called on investors within and outside the country to invest in the state tourism sector, saying that government had created enabling environment for that purpose. (NAN)

