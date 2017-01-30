Niger State Government begins payment of N490m Retirement Benefits

The Niger State Government has begun the payment of N490 million retirement benefits to 404 retirees in six local governments, according to Alhaji Usman Mohammed, Director-General, Niger State Pension Board.

Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Minna, that the payment was being carried out in batches.

“Currently, we are paying those whose retirement and death benefits are less than N55 Million‎.

“In that category, we have 404 beneficiaries from six local governments,” he said.

He appealed to the retirees to be patient with the governor who, he said, was aware of their plight and was looking into their cases, one after the other.

“The governor is ready to pay the entitlements of our retirees after their diligent service. That is why he approved approved the payment of N490 million for us to start,” he said.

‎He affirmed the board’s readiness to support retirees whose claims were being evaluated by their Pension Fund Administrators.

“As soon as the back log in the old pension scheme is cleared, we shall fully embark on the ‎payment of the retirees in the Contributory Pension Scheme,” he said. (NAN)

