Niger State Governor Addresses N6 billion Found In Kantigi Liman's Accounts - The Herald Nigeria

The Niger state governor, Abubakar Bello has reacted to the sum of N6 billion found in various accounts belonging to a former Commissioner of Local Government in the state.

Recall that news surfaced online that the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had found the sum of N6 billion in the ex-PDP governorship candidate of the state, Kantigi Liman.

Reacting to the sum of N4 billion found by the EFCC on April 11th in accounts linked to the former PDP Governorship candidate and the fresh N2 billion discovered yesterday in a UBA account linked to the politician, the state governor noted that the money belongs to the state government.

Speaking during an interview with state house correspondents yesterday, Bello said: “I’m aware that the EFCC is investigating the ecological funds. At the inception of this administration, we realised that the ecological funds disappeared.

“I did not have any evidence that it was utilised to address any ecological issues and we are faced with major ecological problems especially in Mokwa, Agaie, Bida, part of Minna, Rafin Gora and Mariga.

“We are doing our best to address the ecological problems. We need funds and unfortunately the N2 billion that was given to the state was not judiciously used to address the ecological challenges.

“If it had been used properly maybe our burden might have been reduced by now, but we are having sleepless nights over ecological issues and we are still approaching the Federal Government to assist us.”

