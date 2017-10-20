With tensions running high in different areas of the country by various interest groups, Christian lawmakers paint a grim picture saying that the nation is on the brink of collapse.

The Christian Legislators’ Fellowship stated that Nigeria needs divine intervention from the Almighty God to save it.

To this end, a special day, Thursday, October 26, 2017, has been set aside for prayers for Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen, chairman of the prayer warriors, Senator Barnabas Gemade said; “Since the past seven years, our political and socio-economic landscape has been characterized by threats, which have both regional and international implications.

“To Nigerians, those years could have seen our dear country emerge stronger from the shocks and effects of the global economic crisis. We have, however, weathered these storms; we are still at present, a reflection of a country at the brink.

“Recently, hate speech, divisive and secessionist quests raise their ugly heads, but we fortunately overcame.

“The delivery of public values has ceased to be the essence of governance as our fellow countrymen can barely access basic social necessities. These challenges have shaken the very foundation of the Nigerian people’s faith in leadership.”

According to Gemade, President Buhari would serve as the special guest of honour at the prayer session, while the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will also be present and give a speech.

