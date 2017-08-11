Nigeria-Cameroon Commission plans safe return of 58,000 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon

The‎ Tripartite Commission for the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon has called for the safe, dignified return and sustainable reintegration of about 58,000 Nigerian refugees in Cameroon.

This is part of the communique issued at the end of its inaugural meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

The Tripartite Commission which comp‎rised Nigeria, Cameroon and the UNHCR is meant to ensure the voluntary and dignified return of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon in line with international best practice.

The Communique was read by Hajia Sadiya Farouq, Federal Commissioner, National Commission For Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and signed by representatives of Nigeria, Cameroon government and the UNHCR.

“The Commission directed the Technical Working Group to conclude concrete operational modalities and‎ support measures, including setting timetable and procedures to ensure the safe, dignified, voluntary return and sustainable reintegration of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon.”

The Commission also directed the Technical W‎orking Group to develop a phased-approach for organised return of the refugees based on the security situation in the North-east.

It also stressed the need for various bilateral and multilateral development partners to raise the necessary funds to facilitate the repatriation and restoration programme.

Earlier, the Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau had expressed joy at the inauguration of the Commission as it will bring succour to the refugees.

‎‎

““I am very delighted and honoured to be here today to inaugurate the meeting of Tripartite Commission for the implementation of the Tripartite Agreement for the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees living in Cameroon.

‎

“”It could be recalled that it was in June 2016 at this venue the agreement was drafted by Nigeria, Cameroon and the UNHCR along with other stakeholders.

‎

“”However, we have not been able to implement the agreement, more than 12 months after it was drafted and over four months after it was signed on March 2, 2017 in Yaounde,” he said.

The Communique was signed by the Minister of Interior, Nigeria, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, Cameroon, Mr Rene Sadi and‎ the UNHCR representative in Nigeria, Mr Antonio Canhandula. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment