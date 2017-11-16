Nigeria committed to peace, security in sub-region – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria remains committed to the peace, security and territorial integrity of its neighbouring countries in the sub-region.

Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Office of the Vice-President), said in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday that Osinbajo stated this while receiving a Special Envoy of the Cameroonian President, Mr Rene Sadi.

The Vice President said the relationship between Nigeria and Cameroon had continued to grow strong since bilateral relations were established in the 1960s.

He added that this was evident in the cooperation between both countries in the war against Boko Haram and terrorism.

“We appreciate the brotherhood and respect between both countries and the leaders.

”Our shared commitment to peace and fighting extremism is one of the reasons for the good relationship,’’ Osinbajo said.

He also assured the Cameroonian delegation that the Federal Government would continue to extend its hand of fellowship to the Cameroonian government to maintain the peace and security in both countries which share common borders.

The Special Envoy, who is also Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, delivered a special message from the Cameroonian President Paul Biya.

He extended the Cameroonian President’s gratitude to President Buhari and Nigeria’s security agencies f or its cooperation in the fight against insurgency.

While citing the special relationship between President Buhari and his Cameroonian counterpart, Sadi said the Cameroonian government was grateful for the support Nigeria had provided his country over the years.

“The Cameroonian people share in the joy of their Nigerian brothers and sisters to see President Buhari back home after successful medical treatment to the UK to carry on the daunting mission of nation building in very good health,’’ he added.

