Nigeria Customs destroys N147m poultry products in Benin

Customs Intercepts Smuggled N30 Million Poultry Products

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit, Zone C says it has destroyed 16, 422 cartons of imported frozen poultry valued at N147 million.

According to the customs controller, Mr Usman-Shehu Dahiru, the frozen poultry products have a Duty Paid Value of N177.36 million.

“The items were a container and conveyed by a truck with registration number BDG 654 XL.

“The items were seized by officers and men of the service on Wednesday at Ovia River along Benin-Ekiadolor Expressway at about 8.00 p.m,” a statement issued by the customs and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday, said.

“The seized items have been destroyed at Customs House destruction site in compliance with Federal Government’s policy on importation of frozen products (chicken and turkey).’’(NAN)

