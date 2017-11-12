Nigeria makes history as MBGN winner Ugochi Ihezue wins Miss world top model

The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017, Miss Ugochi Ihueze has made history after she became the first and only model in the history of Nigeria to win the Miss World Top Model Competition.

This prize has booked her a place in the top 40 of the Miss World 2017 Pageant.

The top 30 were completed by the delegates from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, France, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, Korea, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Nepal, Panama, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine and Venezuela.

Here’s what Silverbird wrote on IG;

Yasssssssssss…our girl was fast tracked as the miss world top model. Automatically she has advanced to top 40, we are proud of you @mitchelihezue. Congratulations darling.

Your top four

Nigeria- top model

Thailand- 1st runner up

Croatia- second runner up

PR China- third runner up: #missworld#missworld2017 #missnigeria#beautywithapurpose

